5th Circ. Questions Tyson Employee COVID Suit Revival

By Lauren Castle (December 5, 2022, 8:09 PM EST) -- A Fifth Circuit panel pressed Tyson Foods employees Monday on why the company should be held responsible for their COVID-19 infections early in the pandemic, when, they alleged, they were forced to continue working as cases broke out in their facility....

