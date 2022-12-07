Little League Seeks Dismissal, Again, In Texas Sex Abuse Suit

By Elaine Briseño (December 7, 2022, 6:15 PM EST) -- Little League Baseball is asking to be removed from an amended Texas federal lawsuit that accuses one of its coaches of sexually abusing at least eight children involved in the program, arguing plaintiffs have failed to show how negligence or breach of fiduciary duties was responsible for the alleged abuse....

