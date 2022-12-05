Messer Sanctioned Again For Destroying Gas Leak Evidence

By Peter McGuire (December 5, 2022, 4:11 PM EST) -- Gas giant Messer is prohibited from bringing up at trial anything about equipment blamed for a deadly liquid nitrogen leak at a Georgia poultry plant after a state court judge sanctioned the company for destroying key evidence and then hiding it in lawsuits ensuing from the disaster....

