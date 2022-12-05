Suit Over Fatal Crash Isn't Preempted, Widow Tells 7th Circ.

By Lauraann Wood (December 5, 2022, 5:25 PM EST) -- A widow urged the Seventh Circuit on Monday to find her suit can proceed against a freight broker whose allegedly negligent hiring she blames for her husband's fatal motorcycle collision, arguing her claims were not preempted by a federal law governing the transportation industry. ...

