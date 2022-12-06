Fuel Co. Seeks $14M From Polsinelli In Texas Negligence Suit

By Lynn LaRowe (December 6, 2022, 4:03 PM EST) -- A fuel services company has alleged that Polsinelli PC's failure to target the proper parties as it attempted to collect $14 million in debt from a customer as part of a Texas bankruptcy proceeding resulted in the company being forced to accept a settlement worth much less than it was owed....

