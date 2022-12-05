Manhattan DA Taps Ex-Trump Investigator As Probe Continues

By Rachel Scharf (December 5, 2022, 6:57 PM EST) -- Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has hired a longtime government lawyer with experience investigating former President Donald Trump's businesses to work on the office's "most sensitive and high-profile white collar" probes, according to a Monday announcement....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS