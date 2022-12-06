Fla. Insurance Co. Says $1M Claim Was Paid Without Consent

By David Minsky (December 6, 2022, 5:46 PM EST) -- A Florida insurance company on Tuesday asked the Eleventh Circuit for a new trial after a jury found that it acted in bad faith over not settling a $1 million claim for an injured construction worker, arguing that it hadn't concluded an investigation when another insurer made the payout on their behalf before obtaining consent....

