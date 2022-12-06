Judge Sends Uber, Lyft Price-Fixing Suit Back To State Court

By Kelly Lienhard (December 6, 2022, 6:10 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Monday allowed three Uber and Lyft drivers to return to state court their first-of-its-kind proposed class action claiming that the companies have been price-fixing ride fares, finding that the state law claims do not meet the requirements for federal jurisdiction....

