Tribe Sues To Block Wash. From Imposing Retail Taxes

By Caleb Symons (December 6, 2022, 7:15 PM EST) -- A northern Washington tribe is suing the state in federal court to avoid paying sales tax on retail purchases sent to its reservation, claiming the tax is discriminatory because Native American consumers must cough up delivery fees that often exceed the tax in order to qualify for an exemption....

