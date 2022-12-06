Counsel's 'Vexatiousness' Costs Them $400K In Extra Fees

By Jake Maher (December 6, 2022, 3:24 PM EST) -- A New Jersey management company and its lawyers' legal tactics in a discrimination suit, including allegedly threatening the plaintiff and her lawyers with lawsuits and accusing them of criminal conduct, cost them nearly $400,000 in extra attorney fees on top of $900,000 a New Jersey federal court already awarded....

