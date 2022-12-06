Insurer Doesn't Owe Coverage For Ga. Water Pollution Claims

By Hope Patti (December 6, 2022, 1:56 PM EST) -- Grange Insurance does not owe coverage to a Georgia thermoplastics recycling facility in a proposed class action over the alleged release of so-called forever chemicals into state waterways, a Georgia federal court ruled, finding the policy's total pollution exclusion unambiguously bars coverage....

