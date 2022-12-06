Uber, Checkr Hit With Suit Alleging Identity Theft

By Ali Sullivan (December 6, 2022, 7:18 PM EST) -- Ride-share giant Uber and background-check company Checkr Inc. were hit with a proposed class action in Florida federal court on Monday that accused the companies of failing to thoroughly vet applicants and allowing identity thieves to pass Uber's required background check for drivers....

