Gap, Execs Face Investor Suit Over Old Navy Campaign Miss

By Emilie Ruscoe (December 6, 2022, 5:55 PM EST) -- Clothing retailer The Gap Inc. has been hit with a proposed shareholder class action in Brooklyn federal court claiming the company bungled the implementation of a 2021 size inclusivity campaign for its Old Navy brand, hurting investors after share prices fell following the company's acknowledgment of "missteps in size and assortment" it made in connection with the initiative....

