Jump Trading Wants Out Of Terraform Stablecoin RICO Suit

By Katryna Perera (December 6, 2022, 5:48 PM EST) -- Registered broker-dealer Jump Trading LLC asked a New York federal judge on Monday to toss a lawsuit against it alleging racketeering involvement with blockchain company Terraform Labs Ltd., saying the investor plaintiff has not adequately shown how Jump or its president were involved in the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act-related claims....

