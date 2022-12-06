NC Health Plan's Trans Care Ban Violates ACA, Judge Says

By Emmy Freedman (December 6, 2022, 6:06 PM EST) -- A federal judge found that a North Carolina health plan's refusal to cover gender dysphoria treatment violated the Affordable Care Act by discriminating against transgender state workers, a decision that comes six months after the court found the policy exclusion violated Title VII....

