Boeing Rival's Electric Plane Suit Grounded In Federal Court

By Gina Kim (December 6, 2022, 6:29 PM EST) -- A Washington federal judge on Tuesday decided to keep a suit accusing Boeing of plotting to swipe intellectual property for electric aircraft in his court, finding a real controversy exists as to the patent inventorship raised in the aerospace giant's counterclaims that establishes federal jurisdiction....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS