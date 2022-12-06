Feds Still Have Some Explaining To Do On Korean Pipe Duties

By Alyssa Aquino (December 6, 2022, 6:10 PM EST) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade again kicked anti-dumping duties on Korean steel back to the U.S. Department of Commerce, saying it needed to reconsider how it treated the costs an importer incurred when it suspended certain production lines....

