3rd Circ. Tackles Whether NCAA Athletes Are Employees

By Irene Spezzamonte (February 15, 2023, 9:42 PM EST) -- The Third Circuit on Wednesday delved into whether student-athletes are employees and therefore entitled to wages under the Fair Labor Standards Act, with a panel recognizing that the NCAA has some degree of control over them but more discovery might be necessary to answer the question....

