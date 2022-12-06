3rd Circ. Won't Revive Atty's Fee Fight With Pierce Bainbridge

By P.J. D'Annunzio (December 6, 2022, 8:41 PM EST) -- The Third Circuit on Tuesday refused to reopen Philadelphia attorney Bruce Chasan's suit accusing Pierce Bainbridge Beck Price & Hecht LLP of cutting him out of legal fees from a mutual client, ruling that his request to revive the case in light of new evidence came too late....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS