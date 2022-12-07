Data Broker Kochava Slams FTC's Privacy Suit As 'Illogical'

By Joyce Hanson (December 7, 2022, 5:00 PM EST) -- Mobile app data analytics broker Kochava has asked an Idaho federal judge to dismiss a Federal Trade Commission suit claiming the company unlawfully sells geolocation information that can track people to sensitive locations such as reproductive health care clinics, arguing that the FTC "grossly exaggerates" its claims....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS