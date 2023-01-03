Biggest Environmental Cases To Watch In 2023

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (January 2, 2023, 12:02 PM EST) -- Some huge environmental cases are on the docket for courts across the country in 2023, including an expected Supreme Court ruling on the Clean Water Act's reach, lawsuits over the federal government's efforts to control vehicles' greenhouse gas emissions and fuel economy, a high court dispute over Superfund liability, and emerging chemicals litigation....

