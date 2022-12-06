Pepsi's $13M Unpaid Wages Suit From Kronos Hack OK'd

By Gina Kim (December 6, 2022, 10:28 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge on Friday gave his preliminary blessing to a $12.75 million settlement resolving claims asserted by 70,000 employees against PepsiCo, New Tiger LLC and their subsidiaries over a cybersecurity breach of a third-party timekeeping system that shorted some nonexempt workers of their pay....

