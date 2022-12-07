Critics Say Kids Online Safety Bill Violates 1st Amendment

By Piper Hudspeth Blackburn (December 7, 2022, 6:43 PM EST) -- A coalition of law professors and the libertarian organization TechFreedom have warned top congressional leaders that proposed legislation to enhance children's safety online would violate the First Amendment rights of minors and adults to access content and communicate anonymously....

