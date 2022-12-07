Ex-Asst. Atlanta City Atty Stole $7M In COVID Aid, Feds Say

By Lauren Berg (December 6, 2022, 9:50 PM EST) -- A former police officer and assistant city attorney for Atlanta is accused of using millions of dollars from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act's small business stimulus program for her own benefit, including buying a Rolls-Royce, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Tuesday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS