4th Circ. Mulls SEC's Rare Midtrial Loss In Insider Trading Suit

By Hayley Fowler (December 7, 2022, 2:52 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission took its final stab Wednesday at reviving an insider trading case it claimed "checked all the boxes" before a federal judge suddenly cut the trial short in a stunning defeat for the agency, telling the Fourth Circuit during oral arguments the case should have been left for a jury to decide....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS