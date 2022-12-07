Apple Beats Patent Claims At PTAB After Loss At ITC

By Andrew Karpan (December 7, 2022, 5:14 PM EST) -- Apple has succeeded in persuading a panel of Patent Trial and Appeal Board judges to wipe out all claims in patents owned by the health tech company AliveCor less than six months after a U.S. International Trade Commission judge decided that Apple Watches infringed two of them....

