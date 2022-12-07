Merck Sheds Nearly 1,200 Shingles Vaccine Suits

By Jonathan Capriel (December 7, 2022, 9:15 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge has dismissed almost 1,200 suits in a multidistrict litigation over allegations that Merck's shingles vaccine caused the disease after the plaintiffs were unable to show their outbreaks were not caused by a "wild" strain of the virus....

