Ex-NFL Teammates Aim To Block Revival Of Cannabis Suit

By David Steele (December 7, 2022, 7:30 PM EST) -- Two former Atlanta Falcons teammates claim the lawsuit against them by a cannabis cultivator should not be reinstated because attempts by the company's new attorney to reverse the suit's dismissal aren't enough to override the "flagrant misconduct" that got the previous attorney thrown off the case....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS