Feds To Appeal Order Striking Trump-Era Title 42 Policy

By Hailey Konnath (December 7, 2022, 11:02 PM EST) -- The Biden administration said Wednesday that it indeed plans to appeal a D.C. federal court's recent order ending the use of a Trump-era policy authorizing the rapid removal of migrants during the COVID-19 pandemic, though the government also said it plans to begin the process of replacing that policy....

