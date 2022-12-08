4 Firms Rep As Keurig Dr Pepper Buys $863M Nutrabolt Stake

By Jade Martinez-Pogue (December 8, 2022, 2:02 PM EST) -- Beverage giant Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. announced Thursday that it has become the second-largest investor in global active health and wellness company Nutrabolt through the purchase of a 30% stake for $863 million, in an agreement shaped by four law firms....

