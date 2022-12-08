NewAge Investor Sues Brass Over Co.'s CBD, Army Claims

By Emilie Ruscoe (December 8, 2022, 8:35 PM EST) -- An investor in "social selling" wellness company NewAge Inc. has filed a proposed class action against the company's executives and directors, arguing that they are liable for securities fraud after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued its CEO over "numerous false and misleading" claims to the public....

