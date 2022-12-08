9th Circ. Won't Give Golden Globes Monopoly Case 2nd Act

By Craig Clough (December 8, 2022, 7:59 PM EST) -- A Ninth Circuit panel unanimously affirmed a lower court's decision Thursday to toss an antitrust suit brought by two journalists seeking admission to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, holding that the suit does not allege the organization behind the Golden Globes "possesses market power in any reasonably defined market."...

