6 International Arbitration Cases To Watch In 2023

By Caroline Simson (January 2, 2023, 12:02 PM EST) -- The new year is gearing up to be an exciting one in international arbitration, as courts get ready to decide how far the U.S. Supreme Court narrowed a foreign discovery statute and whether a $10 billion arbitral award against Nigeria was procured through fraud, and arbitral institutions prepare for what could be an avalanche of new claims under the soon-expiring North American Free Trade Agreement. Here are some of the cases we'll be keeping our eyes on in 2023....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS