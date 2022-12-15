Musician Classification Pointers For Wash. Hospitality Cos.

By Emily Bushaw and Shannon McDermott (December 15, 2022, 4:06 PM EST) -- The Washington State Employment Security Department, or ESD, has recently been auditing Seattle restaurants, resorts, hotels and nightclubs and claiming that, under Washington law, their musicians — such as solo artists, bands, pianists and DJs — are employees of the company unless they have a written independent contractor agreement....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS