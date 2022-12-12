Ga. Judge Upholds $55K Settlement Deal In Real Estate Row

By Emily Johnson (December 12, 2022, 4:08 PM EST) -- A Georgia state court judge has upheld a $55,000 settlement agreement to end claims against a local law firm that served as escrow agent in a failed $1.6 million property purchase despite another party's failure to kick in a promised $10,000 as part of the deal....

