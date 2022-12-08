Bryan Cave, Kinsella Attys Seek OK On E-Bike Tragedy Deal

By Gina Kim (December 8, 2022, 7:09 PM EST) -- A counsel for Bryan Cave and partner at Kinsella Weitzman on Thursday urged a California judge to approve a $1.5 million negligence settlement with the family of a child who drove a Rad Power e-bike that caused their daughter's death, saying their product liability claims against Rad are separate and its objections meritless....

