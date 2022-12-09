Trade Groups Urge High Court To Take Up Hotel ADA Fight

By Joyce Hanson (December 9, 2022, 9:38 PM EST) -- The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and hospitality and trade groups have asked the nation's high court to review a conflict among appellate courts over accommodations for disabled people and accessibility information provided by hotel websites, saying "testers" are pushing the boundaries of standing to sue....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS