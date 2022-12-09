NJ Lawmaker Unveils Proposal To Bolster Kids' Digital Privacy

By Allison Grande (December 9, 2022, 8:25 PM EST) -- New Jersey has become the latest state to tackle the issue of children's digital privacy, with a Democratic state lawmaker proposing legislation that would require companies to evaluate digital offerings that are "likely to be accessed by kids" for potential harm before their launch and would create a new data protection commission to develop best practices on the subject. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS