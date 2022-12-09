Paris Hilton, Fallon Among Celebs Sued Over Crypto Promos

By Katryna Perera (December 9, 2022, 8:30 PM EST) -- Paris Hilton, Jimmy Fallon, Justin Bieber and other celebrities were hit with a proposed class action by investors of the crypto trading group Yuga Labs Inc. who say they were scammed by calculated and planned celebrity endorsements into buying non-fungible tokens, unregistered securities and other digital assets at artificially high prices....

