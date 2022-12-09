Perdue Must Face Wage Claims By Chicken Farmers

By Tom Lotshaw (December 9, 2022, 5:45 PM EST) -- A Georgia federal judge ruled that it was too soon to dismiss most of a proposed class and collective wage action against Perdue Foods LLC, finding that, at least for now, the company would have to face claims by chicken farmers that it's cheating them out of pay....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS