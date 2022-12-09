Art Editor Asks Justices To Resolve Circuit Split On Fair Use

By Jasmin Jackson (December 9, 2022, 6:49 PM EST) -- An art editor has urged the U.S. Supreme Court to take up his dispute with a copyright holder over a French court's €2 million infringement judgment regarding photos of artist Pablo Picasso's work, arguing that the Ninth Circuit parted ways with its sister circuits when it determined that his use of the photos didn't count as fair use....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS