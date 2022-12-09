Immigrant Bond Funders Want ICE To Post Policies Online

By Rae Ann Varona (December 9, 2022, 9:08 PM EST) -- Immigrant rights organizations have accused U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement of failing to post information on immigration bond procedures on its website, saying the agency's lack of transparency has caused detainees to be held for unnecessarily long periods in its custody....

