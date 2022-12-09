Centene Stockholder Sues In Alleged Medicaid Fraud Scheme

By Leslie A. Pappas (December 9, 2022, 7:25 PM EST) -- A pension fund stockholder of Centene Corp., the country's largest provider of Medicaid insurance plans, has sued in Delaware's Chancery Court in connection with an alleged scheme to defraud at least 22 state Medicaid programs by hiding cost breaks it got through CVS Caremark....

