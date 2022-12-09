Cosby, Trump Suits 'Just The Beginning' As NY Law Kicks In

By Rachel Scharf (December 9, 2022, 4:12 PM EST) -- Two weeks after New York opened a one-year window for adult survivors of sexual assault to bring otherwise time-barred claims, the state's dockets have seen a steady stream of new lawsuits, including recent cases naming former President Donald Trump and disgraced actor Bill Cosby — a trend attorneys say should continue into 2023....

