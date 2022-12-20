Fla. Judge Skeptical Of Colombian's Diplomatic Immunity Bid

By Carolina Bolado (December 20, 2022, 8:33 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge seemed hesitant Tuesday to grant a Colombian businessman's request for diplomatic immunity to dismiss charges that he conspired to launder $350 million because he was serving as a special envoy for Venezuela when he was detained on a refueling stop en route to Iran....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS