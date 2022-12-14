License Agreement Lessons From Ford Trade Secrets Case

By Mariam Sarwar and Anne Li (December 14, 2022, 4:59 PM EST) -- After seven years of contentious litigation, a jury in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan found Ford Motor Company liable for $105 million in damages for misappropriating trade secrets and breaching a licensing agreement with software company Versata Software Inc. on Oct. 26....

