DA's Office Asks Judge To Axe Ex-Aide's Pregnancy Bias Suit

By Kelcey Caulder (December 9, 2022, 9:09 PM EST) -- An attorney representing a Georgia district attorney's office argued in a district court hearing Friday that a former top aide's pregnancy bias class should be tossed because she was a member of the district attorney's personal staff and therefore can't bring her claims under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act....

