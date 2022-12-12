Dole, Chiquita Again Try To Get Banana Pesticide Suit Tossed

By Peter McGuire (December 12, 2022, 4:50 PM EST) -- Banana field laborers from Ecuador waited too long to file suit for exposure to toxic pesticides and cannot convert it into a constitutional issue, fruit companies Dole and Chiquita have told a Delaware federal court in the latest attempt to escape a decadelong case....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS