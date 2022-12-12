Real Estate Rumors: Fried Frank, Dobbs, Crowell & Moring

By Andrew McIntyre (December 12, 2022, 4:59 PM EST) -- Fried Frank Harris Shriver & Jacobson LLP has reached a deal to lease 14,375 square feet on Madison Avenue in New York, The New York Post reported on Sunday. The law firm is taking floor 10 at 535 Madison Ave., which is owned by Park Tower Group, and it will move its current office at 375 Park Ave. to the new Madison Avenue digs, according to the report....

