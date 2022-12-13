Bella Hadid Faces Copyright Suit Over Instagram Photo

By Adam Lidgett (December 12, 2022, 7:27 PM EST) -- A French photo agency has hit supermodel Bella Hadid with a copyright lawsuit claiming she wrongly used a photograph of herself on her own Instagram account without permission, making her the latest celebrity to face such a suit....

